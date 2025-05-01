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Atom Smallest unit of matter, composed of a nucleus and surrounding electrons, forming the basis of chemical elements. Nucleus Dense central region of an atom, containing protons and neutrons, accounting for most of the atom's mass. Neutron Subatomic particle found in the nucleus, electrically neutral, and slightly heavier than a proton. Proton Positively charged subatomic particle located in the nucleus, nearly equal in mass to a neutron. Electron Negatively charged subatomic particle, extremely light compared to protons and neutrons, found outside the nucleus. Atomic Mass Unit Standard unit for measuring atomic and subatomic masses, defined as 1/12 the mass of a carbon atom. Dalton Alternative name for the atomic mass unit, commonly abbreviated as DA, honoring a pioneer in chemistry. Relative Mass Comparison of a particle's mass to the atomic mass unit, allowing easy evaluation of subatomic particle sizes. Actual Mass Precise mass of a particle measured in kilograms, used for scientific calculations and conversions. Relative Charge Comparison of a particle's electric charge to a standard, with values of +1, -1, or 0 for subatomic particles. Conversion Factor Numerical value used to switch between atomic mass units and kilograms, essential for mass calculations. Carbon Atom Reference element for defining the atomic mass unit, specifically using one-twelfth of its mass.
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) definitions
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Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
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