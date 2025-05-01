Atom Smallest unit of matter, composed of a nucleus and surrounding electrons, forming the basis of chemical elements.

Nucleus Dense central region of an atom, containing protons and neutrons, accounting for most of the atom's mass.

Neutron Subatomic particle found in the nucleus, electrically neutral, and slightly heavier than a proton.

Proton Positively charged subatomic particle located in the nucleus, nearly equal in mass to a neutron.

Electron Negatively charged subatomic particle, extremely light compared to protons and neutrons, found outside the nucleus.

Atomic Mass Unit Standard unit for measuring atomic and subatomic masses, defined as 1/12 the mass of a carbon atom.