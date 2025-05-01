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Energy Capacity to do work or produce heat, encompassing all forms including thermal, kinetic, and potential. Thermal Energy Sum of kinetic and potential energies of all atoms in an object, underlying both temperature and heat. Kinetic Energy Energy associated with motion of particles within a substance, contributing to thermal energy. Potential Energy Energy related to the position or arrangement of particles within a substance. Temperature Measurement reflecting the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, not the total energy. Heat Flow of thermal energy from a hotter object to a colder one, always moving from high to low temperature. Celsius Temperature scale commonly used as a bridge for conversions, with water freezing at 0 and boiling at 100. Fahrenheit Temperature scale where water freezes at 32 and boils at 212, often used in the United States. Kelvin Absolute temperature scale starting at absolute zero, directly linked to Celsius by a fixed offset. Conversion Formula Mathematical equation used to change temperature values between different units such as Celsius, Kelvin, and Fahrenheit. Average Kinetic Energy Mean energy of motion for all particles in a substance, directly measured by temperature. Measurement Unit Standard quantity used to express temperature, including Celsius, Fahrenheit, and Kelvin.
Temperature (Simplified) definitions
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Temperature (Simplified)
1. Matter and Measurements
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Scientific Notation
1. Matter and Measurements
3 problems
Topic
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 1 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 2 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 3 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Ernest