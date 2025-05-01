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Temperature (Simplified) definitions

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  • Energy
    Capacity to do work or produce heat, encompassing all forms including thermal, kinetic, and potential.
  • Thermal Energy
    Sum of kinetic and potential energies of all atoms in an object, underlying both temperature and heat.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy associated with motion of particles within a substance, contributing to thermal energy.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy related to the position or arrangement of particles within a substance.
  • Temperature
    Measurement reflecting the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, not the total energy.
  • Heat
    Flow of thermal energy from a hotter object to a colder one, always moving from high to low temperature.
  • Celsius
    Temperature scale commonly used as a bridge for conversions, with water freezing at 0 and boiling at 100.
  • Fahrenheit
    Temperature scale where water freezes at 32 and boils at 212, often used in the United States.
  • Kelvin
    Absolute temperature scale starting at absolute zero, directly linked to Celsius by a fixed offset.
  • Conversion Formula
    Mathematical equation used to change temperature values between different units such as Celsius, Kelvin, and Fahrenheit.
  • Average Kinetic Energy
    Mean energy of motion for all particles in a substance, directly measured by temperature.
  • Measurement Unit
    Standard quantity used to express temperature, including Celsius, Fahrenheit, and Kelvin.