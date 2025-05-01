Energy Capacity to do work or produce heat, encompassing all forms including thermal, kinetic, and potential.

Thermal Energy Sum of kinetic and potential energies of all atoms in an object, underlying both temperature and heat.

Kinetic Energy Energy associated with motion of particles within a substance, contributing to thermal energy.

Potential Energy Energy related to the position or arrangement of particles within a substance.

Temperature Measurement reflecting the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, not the total energy.

Heat Flow of thermal energy from a hotter object to a colder one, always moving from high to low temperature.