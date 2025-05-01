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Tertiary Protein Structure definitions

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  • Tertiary Structure
    Overall three-dimensional folding of a peptide chain, stabilized by interactions among R groups, bringing the protein closer to full functionality.
  • Peptide Chain
    Linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, serving as the backbone for higher-level protein folding.
  • R Group
    Variable side chain of an amino acid, responsible for unique chemical properties and interactions within proteins.
  • Alpha Helix
    Coiled secondary structure element within proteins, often incorporated into the overall folded shape.
  • Beta Pleated Sheet
    Sheet-like secondary structure formed by hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms, contributing to protein folding.
  • Hydrophobic Interaction
    Attraction between nonpolar side chains, causing them to cluster away from water and stabilize protein folding.
  • Hydrophilic Interaction
    Association of polar side chains with water, promoting exposure of these groups on the protein surface.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    Attraction between polar groups, such as those containing OH, contributing to the stability of the folded protein.
  • Salt Bridge
    Ionic bond formed between oppositely charged side chains, enhancing the stability of the protein's three-dimensional shape.
  • Disulfide Bridge
    Covalent bond between sulfur atoms of two cysteine residues, strongly linking different regions of the protein.
  • Cysteine Residue
    Amino acid unit containing a thiol group, capable of forming strong covalent links in protein structures.
  • Primary Structure
    Linear order of amino acids in a protein, serving as the foundation for all higher levels of structure.
  • Secondary Structure
    Localized folding patterns, such as coils and sheets, arising from backbone interactions in a protein.
  • Polypeptide
    Long chain of amino acids, which can fold into complex structures to form functional proteins.