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Tertiary Structure Overall three-dimensional folding of a peptide chain, stabilized by interactions among R groups, bringing the protein closer to full functionality. Peptide Chain Linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, serving as the backbone for higher-level protein folding. R Group Variable side chain of an amino acid, responsible for unique chemical properties and interactions within proteins. Alpha Helix Coiled secondary structure element within proteins, often incorporated into the overall folded shape. Beta Pleated Sheet Sheet-like secondary structure formed by hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms, contributing to protein folding. Hydrophobic Interaction Attraction between nonpolar side chains, causing them to cluster away from water and stabilize protein folding. Hydrophilic Interaction Association of polar side chains with water, promoting exposure of these groups on the protein surface. Hydrogen Bonding Attraction between polar groups, such as those containing OH, contributing to the stability of the folded protein. Salt Bridge Ionic bond formed between oppositely charged side chains, enhancing the stability of the protein's three-dimensional shape. Disulfide Bridge Covalent bond between sulfur atoms of two cysteine residues, strongly linking different regions of the protein. Cysteine Residue Amino acid unit containing a thiol group, capable of forming strong covalent links in protein structures. Primary Structure Linear order of amino acids in a protein, serving as the foundation for all higher levels of structure. Secondary Structure Localized folding patterns, such as coils and sheets, arising from backbone interactions in a protein. Polypeptide Long chain of amino acids, which can fold into complex structures to form functional proteins.
Tertiary Protein Structure definitions
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Tertiary Protein Structure
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