Tertiary Structure Overall three-dimensional folding of a peptide chain, stabilized by interactions among R groups, bringing the protein closer to full functionality.

Peptide Chain Linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, serving as the backbone for higher-level protein folding.

R Group Variable side chain of an amino acid, responsible for unique chemical properties and interactions within proteins.

Alpha Helix Coiled secondary structure element within proteins, often incorporated into the overall folded shape.

Beta Pleated Sheet Sheet-like secondary structure formed by hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms, contributing to protein folding.

Hydrophobic Interaction Attraction between nonpolar side chains, causing them to cluster away from water and stabilize protein folding.