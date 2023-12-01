18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Tertiary Protein Structure
Tertiary Protein Structure Concept 1
Tertiary Protein Structure Example 1
Interactions within the Tertiary Structure Concept 2
Tertiary Protein Structure Example 2
Which of the following amino acid pairs are the most likely to form hydrogen bonds?
A
Cysteine – cysteine
B
Lysine – glutamate
C
Serine – threonine
D
Leucine – valine
What type of R group interaction is the most likely between the alanine and isoleucine residues?
A
Hydrogen bonding
B
Hydrophobic interaction
C
Disulfide bridge
D
Salt bridge
Which of the following amino acid pairs can form a salt bridge?
A
Cysteine – methionine
B
Serine – glutamine
C
Valine – isoleucine
D
Lysine – glutamate
- Interactions of amino acids on the interior of proteins are key to the shapes of proteins. In group (a), which...
- What kind of bond would you expect between the side chains of the following amino acids?c. Aspartic acid and a...
- What kind of bond would you expect between the side chains of the following amino acids?b. Alanine and leucine
- Is the bond formed between each pair in Problem 18.76 covalent or noncovalent?
- For each amino acid listed, tell whether its influence on tertiary structure is largely through hydrophobic in...
- Oxytocin is a small peptide that is used to induce labor by causing contractions in uterine walls. It has the ...
- How do the following interactions help to stabilize the tertiary and quaternary structure of a protein? Give a...
- How do the following noncovalent interactions help to stabilize the tertiary and quaternary structure of a pro...
- Both α-keratin and tropocollagen have helical secondary structure. How do these molecules differ in (a) amino ...