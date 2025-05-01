What is the most stable arrangement for d subshell orbitals according to Hund's rule? d subshell orbitals are most stable when they are either half-filled or fully filled due to symmetry.

What atomic number does chromium have, and why is it significant for electron configuration exceptions? Chromium has atomic number 24, marking the start of notable exceptions in electron configurations.

Which elements are skipped after chromium before reaching the next major exception in electron configuration? Manganese, iron, cobalt, and nickel are skipped before reaching copper.

What is the expected electron configuration for chromium before considering exceptions? The expected configuration is [Ar] 4s2 3d4.

How does chromium's actual electron configuration differ from the expected one? Chromium's actual configuration is [Ar] 4s1 3d5, with one electron promoted from the s to the d orbital.

Why does chromium promote an electron from the 4s to the 3d orbital? It promotes an electron to achieve a half-filled d5 state, which is more stable.