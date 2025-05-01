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What is the most stable arrangement for d subshell orbitals according to Hund's rule? d subshell orbitals are most stable when they are either half-filled or fully filled due to symmetry. What atomic number does chromium have, and why is it significant for electron configuration exceptions? Chromium has atomic number 24, marking the start of notable exceptions in electron configurations. Which elements are skipped after chromium before reaching the next major exception in electron configuration? Manganese, iron, cobalt, and nickel are skipped before reaching copper. What is the expected electron configuration for chromium before considering exceptions? The expected configuration is [Ar] 4s2 3d4. How does chromium's actual electron configuration differ from the expected one? Chromium's actual configuration is [Ar] 4s1 3d5, with one electron promoted from the s to the d orbital. Why does chromium promote an electron from the 4s to the 3d orbital? It promotes an electron to achieve a half-filled d5 state, which is more stable. What is the expected electron configuration for copper before considering exceptions? The expected configuration is [Ar] 4s2 3d9. How does copper's actual electron configuration differ from the expected one? Copper's actual configuration is [Ar] 4s1 3d10, with one electron promoted to fill the d orbital. What is the driving force behind the electron configuration exceptions in chromium and copper? The drive is to achieve either half-filled or fully filled d subshells for enhanced stability. What happens to the 4s electrons in chromium and copper during these exceptions? One 4s electron is promoted to the 3d orbital in both cases. How many electrons are in the d subshell of chromium after the exception is applied? There are 5 electrons in the d subshell (d5) after the exception. How many electrons are in the d subshell of copper after the exception is applied? There are 10 electrons in the d subshell (d10) after the exception. What memory tool can help you remember where electron configuration exceptions start? Remember that exceptions start at chromium (atomic number 24) and then skip four columns to copper. What rule explains why electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly before pairing up? Hund's rule explains that electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly to maximize symmetry and stability. Why are half-filled and fully filled d subshells particularly stable? They are stable due to increased symmetry and exchange energy, making the atom more stable overall.
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) quiz
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The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)
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