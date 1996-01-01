Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)

Next Topic

Most Electron Configuration Exceptions are the result of elements drive to obtain half filled or totally filled d orbitals.

Electron Configuration Exceptions

1

concept

The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 1

clock
56s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

p and d subshells are most stable when either half filled or totally filled with electrons.

2

concept

The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 3

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1

When electron configuration ends with d4, an s orbital electron is promoted to d orbital to create half filled orbital:d5.

4

concept

The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 4

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

When electron configuration ends with d9, an s orbital electron is promoted to d orbital to create completely filled orbital:d10.

5

example

The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
6
Problem

Illustrate the exception to the electron configuration of molybdenum.

Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

Which of the following is the correct electron configuration of gold? 

8
Problem

A comparison of the electron configurations of palladium (Pd) and silver (Ag) indicates that: 

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.