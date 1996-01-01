Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Most Electron Configuration Exceptions are the result of elements drive to obtain half filled or totally filled d orbitals.
p and d subshells are most stable when either half filled or totally filled with electrons.
When electron configuration ends with d4, an s orbital electron is promoted to d orbital to create half filled orbital:d5.
When electron configuration ends with d9, an s orbital electron is promoted to d orbital to create completely filled orbital:d10.
Illustrate the exception to the electron configuration of molybdenum.
Which of the following is the correct electron configuration of gold?
A comparison of the electron configurations of palladium (Pd) and silver (Ag) indicates that: