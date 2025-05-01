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Ideal Gas Law A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, moles, and temperature for a hypothetical gas under ideal conditions. Derivation A process of rearranging an equation to form new relationships between variables, often to solve for unknowns in different scenarios. Pressure A variable representing the force exerted by gas particles per unit area within a container. Volume A measure of the amount of space occupied by a gas in a container. Moles A unit quantifying the amount of substance, often used to count gas particles in chemical equations. Temperature A variable indicating the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting their movement and collisions. Variables Quantities such as pressure, volume, moles, or temperature that can change and are used in equations. Equation A mathematical statement showing the relationship between different variables, often rearranged during derivations. Dual Sets Situations where two different values are given for one or more variables, requiring special equation manipulation. Relationship A connection or dependency between two or more variables within a mathematical or scientific context. Unknowns Quantities in an equation that need to be solved for, often found by rearranging or deriving equations. Scenario A specific situation or example in which the ideal gas law and its derivations are applied to solve problems.
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations definitions
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