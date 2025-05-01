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The Ideal Gas Law Derivations definitions

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  • Ideal Gas Law
    A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, moles, and temperature for a hypothetical gas under ideal conditions.
  • Derivation
    A process of rearranging an equation to form new relationships between variables, often to solve for unknowns in different scenarios.
  • Pressure
    A variable representing the force exerted by gas particles per unit area within a container.
  • Volume
    A measure of the amount of space occupied by a gas in a container.
  • Moles
    A unit quantifying the amount of substance, often used to count gas particles in chemical equations.
  • Temperature
    A variable indicating the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting their movement and collisions.
  • Variables
    Quantities such as pressure, volume, moles, or temperature that can change and are used in equations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement showing the relationship between different variables, often rearranged during derivations.
  • Dual Sets
    Situations where two different values are given for one or more variables, requiring special equation manipulation.
  • Relationship
    A connection or dependency between two or more variables within a mathematical or scientific context.
  • Unknowns
    Quantities in an equation that need to be solved for, often found by rearranging or deriving equations.
  • Scenario
    A specific situation or example in which the ideal gas law and its derivations are applied to solve problems.