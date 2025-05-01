Ideal Gas Law A mathematical relationship connecting pressure, volume, moles, and temperature for a hypothetical gas under ideal conditions.

Derivation A process of rearranging an equation to form new relationships between variables, often to solve for unknowns in different scenarios.

Pressure A variable representing the force exerted by gas particles per unit area within a container.

Volume A measure of the amount of space occupied by a gas in a container.

Moles A unit quantifying the amount of substance, often used to count gas particles in chemical equations.

Temperature A variable indicating the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting their movement and collisions.