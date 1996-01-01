Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Gases, Liquids and Solids

The Ideal Gas Law Derivations

The Ideal Gas Law Derivations are a convenient way to solve gas calculations involving 2 sets of the same variables. 

Ideal Gas Law Derivations

3
Problem

A sample of nitrogen dioxide gas at 130 ºC and 315 torr occupies a volume of 500 mL. What will the gas pressure be if the volume is reduced to 320 mL at 130 ºC?

4
Problem

A cylinder with a movable piston contains 0.615 moles of gas and has a volume of 295 mL. What will its volume be if 0.103 moles of gas escaped?

5
Problem

On most spray cans it is advised to never expose them to fire. A spray can is used until all that remains is the propellant gas, which has a pressure of 1350 torr at 25 ºC. If the can is then thrown into a fire at 455 ºC, what will be the pressure (in torr) in the can?

a) 750 torr

b) 1800 torr

c) 2190 torr

d) 2850 torr

e) 3300 torr

