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What is the purpose of rearranging the ideal gas law? It allows us to derive new equations involving pressure, volume, moles, and temperature. When are derivations of the ideal gas law typically required? They are required when variables have two different sets of values, such as two pressures or two temperatures. What variables can have two sets of values in ideal gas law problems? Pressure, volume, moles, and temperature can each have two sets of values. What is the basic principle still used in derivations of the ideal gas law? The basic principle of the ideal gas law is still used, just adjusted for dual sets of variables. Give an example of when you would need to use a derived equation from the ideal gas law. You would use a derived equation when a question provides two pressures and two temperatures, or two volumes and two moles. What does the process of derivation involve in the context of the ideal gas law? It involves rearranging the ideal gas law to account for two sets of variable values. If a problem gives you two different volumes and two different moles, what should you do? You should use a derived form of the ideal gas law to relate the two sets of values. Are the derivations of the ideal gas law completely new equations? No, they are rearrangements of the original ideal gas law to fit specific scenarios. What is the ideal gas law equation? The ideal gas law equation is PV = nRT. Why might you need to adjust the ideal gas law in a problem? You need to adjust it when dealing with two different sets of variable values in a single problem. What should you remember when using derivations of the ideal gas law? Remember that you are still using the ideal gas law, just modified for the situation. What is a common scenario that requires using a derived ideal gas law equation? A common scenario is when a question provides two pressures and two temperatures. How do you handle a problem with two different sets of pressures and volumes? You rearrange the ideal gas law to relate the two sets of pressures and volumes. What is the main benefit of deriving new equations from the ideal gas law? It allows you to solve problems involving changes in state variables like pressure, volume, or temperature. What should you do if a question gives you two sets of values for any variable in the ideal gas law? You should use a derived equation that relates the two sets of values using the ideal gas law.
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations quiz
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