Skip to main content
Back

Total Energy from Glucose definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15

  • Glycolysis

    A metabolic pathway of 10 reactions splitting glucose into two pyruvate molecules, yielding 2 ATP and 2 NADH, with no CO2 or FADH2 produced.

  • Pyruvate Oxidation

    A process converting two pyruvate molecules into two Acetyl CoA, generating 2 NADH and 2 CO2, without producing ATP or FADH2.

  • Krebs Cycle

    A mitochondrial matrix pathway processing Acetyl CoA, producing 6 NADH, 2 FADH2, 2 ATP, and 4 CO2 per glucose molecule.

  • Citric Acid Cycle

    Another name for the Krebs Cycle, emphasizing the cyclical series of reactions generating high-energy molecules from Acetyl CoA.

  • Oxidative Phosphorylation

    A stage combining the Electron Transport Chain and ATP synthesis, using NADH and FADH2 to generate the majority of ATP.

  • Electron Transport Chain

    A mitochondrial inner membrane system transferring electrons from NADH and FADH2 to oxygen, driving ATP production.

  • Acetyl CoA

    A two-carbon molecule entering the Krebs Cycle, formed from pyruvate oxidation, serving as a key metabolic intermediate.

  • NADH

    A high-energy electron carrier produced during glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs Cycle, crucial for ATP generation.

  • FADH2

    An electron carrier generated in the Krebs Cycle, contributing electrons to the Electron Transport Chain for ATP synthesis.

  • ATP

    The main energy currency of the cell, produced in glycolysis, the Krebs Cycle, and mainly through oxidative phosphorylation.

  • CO2

    A waste product released during pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs Cycle, representing the complete oxidation of glucose carbon atoms.

  • Mitochondrial Matrix

    The compartment within mitochondria where the Krebs Cycle and pyruvate oxidation occur, facilitating energy extraction from nutrients.

  • Cytosol

    The fluid portion of the cell where glycolysis takes place, initiating glucose breakdown before mitochondrial processes.

  • Oxaloacetate

    A four-carbon molecule regenerated at the end of the Krebs Cycle, enabling the cycle to continue processing Acetyl CoA.

  • Catabolism

    The overall process of breaking down complex molecules like glucose into simpler ones, releasing energy for cellular activities.