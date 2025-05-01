What are the three main stages of glucose oxidation before oxidative phosphorylation? The three main stages are Glycolysis, Pyruvate Oxidation, and the Krebs Cycle (Citric Acid Cycle).

How many ATP molecules are produced directly from glycolysis per glucose molecule? Glycolysis produces a net gain of 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule.

What is the end product of glycolysis? The end product of glycolysis is 2 pyruvate molecules.

How many NADH molecules are produced during glycolysis from one glucose? Glycolysis produces 2 NADH molecules per glucose.

Does glycolysis produce any FADH2 or CO2? No, glycolysis does not produce FADH2 or CO2.

What does each pyruvate molecule become during pyruvate oxidation? Each pyruvate is converted into one Acetyl CoA molecule.