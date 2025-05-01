Skip to main content
Back

Total Energy from Glucose quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What are the three main stages of glucose oxidation before oxidative phosphorylation?
    The three main stages are Glycolysis, Pyruvate Oxidation, and the Krebs Cycle (Citric Acid Cycle).
  • How many ATP molecules are produced directly from glycolysis per glucose molecule?
    Glycolysis produces a net gain of 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule.
  • What is the end product of glycolysis?
    The end product of glycolysis is 2 pyruvate molecules.
  • How many NADH molecules are produced during glycolysis from one glucose?
    Glycolysis produces 2 NADH molecules per glucose.
  • Does glycolysis produce any FADH2 or CO2?
    No, glycolysis does not produce FADH2 or CO2.
  • What does each pyruvate molecule become during pyruvate oxidation?
    Each pyruvate is converted into one Acetyl CoA molecule.
  • How many NADH and CO2 molecules are produced during pyruvate oxidation from one glucose?
    Pyruvate oxidation produces 2 NADH and 2 CO2 molecules per glucose.
  • How many ATP and FADH2 are produced during pyruvate oxidation?
    Pyruvate oxidation produces 0 ATP and 0 FADH2.
  • How many times does the Krebs Cycle turn per glucose molecule?
    The Krebs Cycle turns twice per glucose molecule, once for each Acetyl CoA.
  • What are the total products of the Krebs Cycle from two Acetyl CoA molecules?
    The Krebs Cycle produces 6 NADH, 2 FADH2, 2 ATP, and 4 CO2 from two Acetyl CoA.
  • What is the main purpose of NADH and FADH2 produced in earlier stages?
    NADH and FADH2 carry electrons to the Electron Transport Chain for ATP production during oxidative phosphorylation.
  • How many ATP are theoretically produced from NADH during oxidative phosphorylation per glucose?
    10 NADH molecules yield about 25 ATP during oxidative phosphorylation.
  • How many ATP are produced from FADH2 during oxidative phosphorylation per glucose?
    2 FADH2 molecules yield about 3 ATP during oxidative phosphorylation.
  • What is the total theoretical ATP yield from complete oxidation of one glucose molecule?
    The total theoretical ATP yield is 32 ATP per glucose molecule.
  • What are the overall products from the complete oxidation of one glucose molecule?
    The overall products are 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2, and 32 ATP.