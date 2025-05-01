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What are the three main stages of glucose oxidation before oxidative phosphorylation? The three main stages are Glycolysis, Pyruvate Oxidation, and the Krebs Cycle (Citric Acid Cycle). How many ATP molecules are produced directly from glycolysis per glucose molecule? Glycolysis produces a net gain of 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule. What is the end product of glycolysis? The end product of glycolysis is 2 pyruvate molecules. How many NADH molecules are produced during glycolysis from one glucose? Glycolysis produces 2 NADH molecules per glucose. Does glycolysis produce any FADH2 or CO2? No, glycolysis does not produce FADH2 or CO2. What does each pyruvate molecule become during pyruvate oxidation? Each pyruvate is converted into one Acetyl CoA molecule. How many NADH and CO2 molecules are produced during pyruvate oxidation from one glucose? Pyruvate oxidation produces 2 NADH and 2 CO2 molecules per glucose. How many ATP and FADH2 are produced during pyruvate oxidation? Pyruvate oxidation produces 0 ATP and 0 FADH2. How many times does the Krebs Cycle turn per glucose molecule? The Krebs Cycle turns twice per glucose molecule, once for each Acetyl CoA. What are the total products of the Krebs Cycle from two Acetyl CoA molecules? The Krebs Cycle produces 6 NADH, 2 FADH2, 2 ATP, and 4 CO2 from two Acetyl CoA. What is the main purpose of NADH and FADH2 produced in earlier stages? NADH and FADH2 carry electrons to the Electron Transport Chain for ATP production during oxidative phosphorylation. How many ATP are theoretically produced from NADH during oxidative phosphorylation per glucose? 10 NADH molecules yield about 25 ATP during oxidative phosphorylation. How many ATP are produced from FADH2 during oxidative phosphorylation per glucose? 2 FADH2 molecules yield about 3 ATP during oxidative phosphorylation. What is the total theoretical ATP yield from complete oxidation of one glucose molecule? The total theoretical ATP yield is 32 ATP per glucose molecule. What are the overall products from the complete oxidation of one glucose molecule? The overall products are 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2, and 32 ATP.
Total Energy from Glucose quiz
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