22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Total Energy from Glucose
22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Total Energy from Glucose - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Total Energy From Glucose Concept 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
2
example
Total Energy From Glucose Example 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
3
concept
Total Energy From Glucose Concept 2
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
4
ProblemProblem
Which stage of glucose metabolism produces the majority of ATP?
A
Citric acid cycle
B
Digestion
C
ETC + Oxidative Phosphorylation
D
Glycolysis
5
ProblemProblem
How many total equivalent ATP molecules would be produced from 3 moles of glucose through glycolysis in aerobic environment?
A
2 ATP
B
6 ATP
C
7 ATP
D
21 ATP
6
ProblemProblem
The total equivalent ATP yield from: 2 pyruvate → 2 Acetyl CoA + 2 CO2.
A
0 ATP
B
2 ATP
C
5 ATP
D
10 ATP
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Total Energy from Glucose