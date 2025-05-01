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Intro to Radioactivity definitions

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  • Nuclear Reaction
    A process involving changes in unstable atomic nuclei, often resulting in the transformation of one element into another.
  • Unstable Nucleus
    A central region of an atom with an imbalance of protons and neutrons, leading to spontaneous radioactive changes.
  • Proton
    A positively charged subatomic particle found in the nucleus, determining the identity of an element.
  • Neutron
    A neutral subatomic particle located in the nucleus, contributing to atomic mass but not charge.
  • Radioactive Element
    A type of atom with a nucleus that spontaneously emits particles or energy due to instability.
  • Alpha Decay
    A nuclear process where an energetic particle is released, resulting in a new element with a lower atomic number.
  • Beta Decay
    A transformation in which a high-energy particle is emitted, altering the atomic number and producing a new element.
  • Gamma Emission
    A release of high-energy electromagnetic radiation from an excited nucleus, usually without changing atomic number.
  • Positron Emission
    A type of radioactivity where a particle with the same mass as an electron but opposite charge is released.
  • Electron Capture
    A process where an inner orbital particle is absorbed by the nucleus, leading to a change in atomic number.
  • Parent Nuclide
    An original unstable isotope that undergoes transformation during a nuclear process, appearing as a reactant.
  • Daughter Nuclide
    A more stable isotope formed as a product after a nuclear transformation of a parent.
  • Energetic Particle
    A subatomic entity released or absorbed during nuclear changes, responsible for altering atomic structure.
  • Radioisotope
    An atom with an unstable nucleus that emits radiation as it transforms into a more stable form.
  • Rutherfordium
    A synthetic element named to honor a pioneer in nuclear chemistry, symbolizing major contributions to the field.