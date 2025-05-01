Back
Nuclear Reaction A process involving changes in unstable atomic nuclei, often resulting in the transformation of one element into another. Unstable Nucleus A central region of an atom with an imbalance of protons and neutrons, leading to spontaneous radioactive changes. Proton A positively charged subatomic particle found in the nucleus, determining the identity of an element. Neutron A neutral subatomic particle located in the nucleus, contributing to atomic mass but not charge. Radioactive Element A type of atom with a nucleus that spontaneously emits particles or energy due to instability. Alpha Decay A nuclear process where an energetic particle is released, resulting in a new element with a lower atomic number. Beta Decay A transformation in which a high-energy particle is emitted, altering the atomic number and producing a new element. Gamma Emission A release of high-energy electromagnetic radiation from an excited nucleus, usually without changing atomic number. Positron Emission A type of radioactivity where a particle with the same mass as an electron but opposite charge is released. Electron Capture A process where an inner orbital particle is absorbed by the nucleus, leading to a change in atomic number. Parent Nuclide An original unstable isotope that undergoes transformation during a nuclear process, appearing as a reactant. Daughter Nuclide A more stable isotope formed as a product after a nuclear transformation of a parent. Energetic Particle A subatomic entity released or absorbed during nuclear changes, responsible for altering atomic structure. Radioisotope An atom with an unstable nucleus that emits radiation as it transforms into a more stable form. Rutherfordium A synthetic element named to honor a pioneer in nuclear chemistry, symbolizing major contributions to the field.
Intro to Radioactivity definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15