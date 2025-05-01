Nuclear Reaction A process involving changes in unstable atomic nuclei, often resulting in the transformation of one element into another.

Unstable Nucleus A central region of an atom with an imbalance of protons and neutrons, leading to spontaneous radioactive changes.

Proton A positively charged subatomic particle found in the nucleus, determining the identity of an element.

Neutron A neutral subatomic particle located in the nucleus, contributing to atomic mass but not charge.

Radioactive Element A type of atom with a nucleus that spontaneously emits particles or energy due to instability.

Alpha Decay A nuclear process where an energetic particle is released, resulting in a new element with a lower atomic number.