Radioactive reactions deal with the chemical instability of the nucleus in an atom. Heavy (large atomic mass) elements undergo radioactive reactions in order to increase the stability of their nuclei.
Types of Radiation Concept 1
In a typical stoichiometric reaction we begin with elements as reactants and end with the same elements in different forms as products.
In a nuclear reaction the number of protons in an element are affected and so the identity of the element changes.
The three most common types of radioactive reactions are alpha decay or capture, beta decay or capture and gamma emission.
Types of Radiation Concept 2
In a radioactive decay or emission reaction the radioactive particle is ejected from the nucleus and forms a product.
In a radioactive capture or absorption reaction the radioactive particle is taken into the element and so is seen as a reactant.