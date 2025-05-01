What fundamental change occurs in the nucleus during a nuclear reaction? The number of protons in the nucleus changes, which can alter the identity of the element.

How do nuclear reactions differ from chemical reactions in terms of element identity? Nuclear reactions can change one element into another by altering proton numbers, while chemical reactions do not change element identities.

Who was Ernest Rutherford and why is he significant in nuclear chemistry? Ernest Rutherford was a British physicist who made major contributions to nuclear chemistry, and element 104, Rutherfordium, is named after him.

What are the three main types of nuclear reactions introduced by Rutherford? The three main types are alpha decay (emission), beta decay (emission), and gamma emission.

What does the term 'decay' or 'emission' indicate in a nuclear reaction? 'Decay' or 'emission' means that a radioactive particle is released as a product of the reaction.

What does the term 'capture' or 'absorption' mean in the context of nuclear reactions? 'Capture' or 'absorption' means that a radioactive particle is taken in as a reactant in the reaction.