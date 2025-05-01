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What fundamental change occurs in the nucleus during a nuclear reaction? The number of protons in the nucleus changes, which can alter the identity of the element. How do nuclear reactions differ from chemical reactions in terms of element identity? Nuclear reactions can change one element into another by altering proton numbers, while chemical reactions do not change element identities. Who was Ernest Rutherford and why is he significant in nuclear chemistry? Ernest Rutherford was a British physicist who made major contributions to nuclear chemistry, and element 104, Rutherfordium, is named after him. What are the three main types of nuclear reactions introduced by Rutherford? The three main types are alpha decay (emission), beta decay (emission), and gamma emission. What does the term 'decay' or 'emission' indicate in a nuclear reaction? 'Decay' or 'emission' means that a radioactive particle is released as a product of the reaction. What does the term 'capture' or 'absorption' mean in the context of nuclear reactions? 'Capture' or 'absorption' means that a radioactive particle is taken in as a reactant in the reaction. What is the difference between a parent nuclide and a daughter nuclide? The parent nuclide is the original unstable isotope (reactant), and the daughter nuclide is the more stable isotope produced (product). What is a nuclide in the context of nuclear chemistry? A nuclide is a radioactive isotope with an unstable nucleus that emits radiation as it decays. How many major types of radioactivity are discussed in this course? There are five major types: alpha decay, beta decay, gamma emission, positron emission, and electron capture. Which type of radioactivity involves the energetic particle being absorbed rather than emitted? Electron capture involves the energetic particle being absorbed and thus appears as a reactant. In a nuclear reaction, where does the energetic particle appear for decay or emission processes? For decay or emission, the energetic particle appears as a product. What is the effect of changing the number of protons in an atom's nucleus? Changing the number of protons changes the element's identity. What is the synonym for 'decay' in the context of nuclear reactions? 'Emission' is a synonym for 'decay' in nuclear reactions. What is an example of a nuclear reaction changing one element into another? Calcium-40 can undergo a nuclear reaction and become argon, demonstrating a change in element identity. In a typical nuclear reaction, what are the three components involved? A typical nuclear reaction involves a parent nuclide, a daughter nuclide, and an energetic particle.
Intro to Radioactivity quiz
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