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Formula Unit Simplest ratio of ions in an ionic solid that results in a neutral charge, representing the empirical composition of the compound. Crystal Lattice Three-dimensional arrangement of cations and anions in a stable, repeating pattern within an ionic solid. Cation Positively charged particle formed when an atom loses electrons, commonly found in ionic compounds. Anion Negatively charged particle formed when an atom gains electrons, pairing with cations in ionic compounds. Empirical Ratio Smallest whole-number proportion of ions that combine to form a neutral ionic compound. Polyatomic Ion Charged group of covalently bonded atoms acting as a single ion, such as phosphate (PO4)3-. Crisscross Method Technique where numerical values of ion charges are swapped to balance overall charge in an ionic formula. Parentheses Symbols used around polyatomic ions in formulas when a subscript greater than one is needed to indicate quantity. Periodic Table Group Vertical column in the periodic table indicating elements with similar properties and common ionic charges. Charge Balance Condition where total positive and negative charges in a compound equal zero, resulting in neutrality. Ionic Compound Substance composed of cations and anions held together by electrostatic attraction in a fixed ratio. Subscript Small number written below and to the right of a chemical symbol, indicating the quantity of atoms or ions. Tetraoxide Polyatomic ion containing four oxygen atoms, as seen in phosphate (PO4)3-. Neutrality State achieved when the sum of positive and negative charges in a formula unit is zero.
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds definitions
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