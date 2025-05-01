Formula Unit Simplest ratio of ions in an ionic solid that results in a neutral charge, representing the empirical composition of the compound.

Crystal Lattice Three-dimensional arrangement of cations and anions in a stable, repeating pattern within an ionic solid.

Cation Positively charged particle formed when an atom loses electrons, commonly found in ionic compounds.

Anion Negatively charged particle formed when an atom gains electrons, pairing with cations in ionic compounds.

Empirical Ratio Smallest whole-number proportion of ions that combine to form a neutral ionic compound.

Polyatomic Ion Charged group of covalently bonded atoms acting as a single ion, such as phosphate (PO4)3-.