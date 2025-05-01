Skip to main content
Back

Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Formula Unit
    Simplest ratio of ions in an ionic solid that results in a neutral charge, representing the empirical composition of the compound.
  • Crystal Lattice
    Three-dimensional arrangement of cations and anions in a stable, repeating pattern within an ionic solid.
  • Cation
    Positively charged particle formed when an atom loses electrons, commonly found in ionic compounds.
  • Anion
    Negatively charged particle formed when an atom gains electrons, pairing with cations in ionic compounds.
  • Empirical Ratio
    Smallest whole-number proportion of ions that combine to form a neutral ionic compound.
  • Polyatomic Ion
    Charged group of covalently bonded atoms acting as a single ion, such as phosphate (PO4)3-.
  • Crisscross Method
    Technique where numerical values of ion charges are swapped to balance overall charge in an ionic formula.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used around polyatomic ions in formulas when a subscript greater than one is needed to indicate quantity.
  • Periodic Table Group
    Vertical column in the periodic table indicating elements with similar properties and common ionic charges.
  • Charge Balance
    Condition where total positive and negative charges in a compound equal zero, resulting in neutrality.
  • Ionic Compound
    Substance composed of cations and anions held together by electrostatic attraction in a fixed ratio.
  • Subscript
    Small number written below and to the right of a chemical symbol, indicating the quantity of atoms or ions.
  • Tetraoxide
    Polyatomic ion containing four oxygen atoms, as seen in phosphate (PO4)3-.
  • Neutrality
    State achieved when the sum of positive and negative charges in a formula unit is zero.