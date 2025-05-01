What does the formula unit of an ionic compound represent? It represents the simplest ratio of ions that combine to give a neutral charge in an ionic solid.

What is a crystal lattice in the context of ionic solids? A crystal lattice is a 3D arrangement of cations and anions that form a stable pattern in an ionic solid.

How do you determine the ions involved in an ionic compound from its name? Identify the cation and anion from the compound's name and determine their charges, often based on their group in the periodic table.

What is the charge of an aluminum ion and how is it determined? Aluminum ion has a charge of 3+ because aluminum is in group 3A of the periodic table.

What is the charge of a nitride ion and how is it determined? Nitride ion has a charge of 3- because nitrogen is in group 5A of the periodic table.

What is the formula for aluminum nitride and why? The formula is AlN because the charges of Al3+ and N3- cancel each other out in a 1:1 ratio.