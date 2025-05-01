Problem 58
Explain why diabetics produce high levels of ketone bodies.
Problem 61a
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
a. alanine
Problem 61c
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
c. valine
Problem 62c
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
c. cysteine
Problem 63a
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
a. glycolysis
Problem 63b
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
b. citric acid cycle
Problem 64c
Name the location in the cell where the following catabolic processes take place:
c. β oxidation
Problem 65a
Identify each pathway as anabolic or catabolic.
a. gluconeogenesis
Problem 66b
Identify each pathway as anabolic or catabolic
b. citric acid cycle
Problem 67b
Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:
b. fatty acid
Problem 67d
Identify the type of food—carbohydrate, fat, or protein—that gives each of the following digestion products:
d. glycerol
Problem 68
How and where does sucrose undergo digestion in the body? Name the products.
Problem 70
If glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm and the citric acid cycle occurs in the mitochondrial matrix, how do the products of glycolysis get inside the mitochondrial matrix?
Problem 71a
Which of the following reactions in glycolysis produce ATP or NADH?
a. 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate to 3-phosphoglycerate
Problem 72a
Which of the following reactions in glycolysis produce ATP or NADH?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
Problem 74
Which of the reactions given in Problems 12.72 represent isomerizations where the reactants and products are structural isomers?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
b. glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate to 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate
c. dihydroxyacetone phosphate to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate
Problem 79d
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 12.11 to answer each of the following:
d. Name the reactions where secondary alcohols are oxidized to ketones.
Problem 80c
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 12.11 to answer each of the following:
c. Name the reaction that is coupled to GTP formation.
Problem 81
If there are no reactions in the citric acid cycle that use oxygen, O2, why does the cycle operate only in aerobic conditions?
Problem 83a
Identify the following as the reduced or oxidized form:
a. NAD+
Problem 83c
Identify the following as the reduced or oxidized form:
c. QH2
Problem 84c
Identify the following as the reduced or oxidized form:
c. Q
Problem 87
Mammals can regulate their body heat through a process called thermogenesis. What part of metabolism changes to allow for the production of heat?
Problem 88
What is the effect of proton accumulation in the intermembrane space?
Problem 89
How many ATP are produced when glucose is oxidized to pyruvate compared to when glucose is oxidized to CO2 and H2O?
Problem 90
Name the reaction that removes nitrogen from an α-amino acid, forming an α-keto acid.
Problem 91
In what organ does the urea cycle take place?
Problem 92c
What metabolic substrate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
c. methionine
Problem 93c
Consider the complete oxidation of capric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].
c How many ATP are generated from the complete oxidation of capric acid?
Problem 94b
Consider the complete oxidation of arachidic acid, a saturated fatty acid, [20:0].
b. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?
