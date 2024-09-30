Textbook Question
Classify the following carbohydrates as a monosaccharide, disaccharide, oligosaccharide, or polysaccharide:
(a) raffinose, a soluble fiber containing three carbohydrate units
Identify the following as characteristics of soluble or insoluble fiber:
(a) can mix with water
Identify the following as containing soluble or insoluble fiber:
(a) oatmeal