9:10 minutes 9:10 minutes Problem 93 Textbook Question Textbook Question Trehalose is a naturally occurring disaccharide used in cosmetics because of its ability to retain moisture. The formal name of trehalose is glucose α, α (1→1) glucose. Draw the structure of trehalose. Is it a reducing or nonreducing sugar?

