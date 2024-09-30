Textbook Question
Classify structures A, B, and C in the figure as being either an enantiomer or a diastereomer of D-galactose.
Use the structure of D-galactose in Problem 6.15 to answer the following:
(a) Draw the Fischer projection of the carbon 3 epimer.
(b) Draw the Fischer projection of L-galactose.
Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
(a) in combination with glucose produces the disaccharide lactose
Indicate whether the following statements apply to type 1 or type 2 diabetes:
(a) most cases begin in youth
Indicate whether the following statements apply to type 1 or type 2 diabetes:
(c) can be managed with diet and exercise