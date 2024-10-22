1:54 minutes 1:54 minutes Problem 98 Textbook Question Textbook Question Fats and oils are both triglycerides. Consider the shortening Crisco®. Would scientists consider this a fat or an oil? What about margarine?

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked