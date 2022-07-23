Which of the following contains a coordinate covalent bond? (Hint: How many covalent bonds would you expect the central atom (underlined/bold) to form?)
a. PbCl2
b. Cu(NH3)42+
c. NH4+
A compound of gallium with chlorine has a melting point of 77°C and a boiling point of 201°C. Is the compound ionic or covalent? What is a likely formula?
Distinguish between the following:
b. A structural formula and a condensed structure
Consider the following possible structural formulas for C3H6O2. If a structure is not reasonable, explain what changes could be made to convert it to a reasonable structure.
a.
Expand the following condensed structures into the correct structural formulas.
c. CH3CH2OCH2Cl
Draw a Lewis structure for the following molecules:
e. BeCl2 (Note: This molecule does not follow the octet rule.)