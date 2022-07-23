Textbook Question
Based on bond energies, which atmospheric gas in each pair do you think is more stable? Explain.
a. O2 or N2
b. CO or CO2
In photosynthesis, green plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose (C6H12O6) according to the following equation:
6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(aq) + 6 O2(g)
b. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
The following equation shows the conversion of aluminum oxide (from the ore bauxite) to aluminum:
2 Al2O3(s) → 4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) ∆H = +801 kcal/mol (+3350 kJ/mol)
c. How many kilocalories are required to produce 10.0 g of aluminum? How many kilojoules?
Does entropy increase or decrease in the following processes?
a. Polymeric complex carbohydrates are metabolized by the body, converted into smaller simple sugars.