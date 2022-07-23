Skip to main content
The following equation shows the conversion of aluminum oxide (from the ore bauxite) to aluminum:
2 Al2O3(s) → 4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) ∆H = +801 kcal/mol (+3350 kJ/mol)
c. How many kilocalories are required to produce 10.0 g of aluminum? How many kilojoules?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the molar mass of aluminum (Al) using the periodic table. The atomic mass of aluminum is approximately 26.98 g/mol.
Step 2: Convert the given mass of aluminum (10.0 g) to moles using the formula: moles = mass / molar mass. Substitute the values: moles = 10.0 g / 26.98 g/mol.
Step 3: Use the stoichiometry of the reaction to determine the relationship between moles of aluminum and the enthalpy change (∆H). From the balanced equation, 4 moles of Al correspond to +801 kcal. Set up a proportion to find the energy required for the calculated moles of aluminum.
Step 4: Convert the energy from kilocalories to kilojoules using the conversion factor: 1 kcal = 4.184 kJ. Multiply the energy in kilocalories by 4.184 to find the energy in kilojoules.
Step 5: Report the energy required in both kilocalories and kilojoules, ensuring the units are clearly labeled.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. In this case, stoichiometry will help determine how much aluminum can be produced from a given mass of aluminum oxide.
Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is essential for converting between the mass of a substance and the number of moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations. For aluminum, the molar mass is approximately 27 g/mol, which will be used to find out how many moles correspond to 10.0 g of aluminum.
Enthalpy Change (∆H)

Enthalpy change (∆H) represents the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. In this equation, the positive value indicates that the reaction is endothermic, meaning it requires energy input. Understanding ∆H is crucial for calculating the total energy required to produce a specific amount of aluminum from aluminum oxide, as it directly relates to the amount of heat needed per mole of aluminum produced.
