The following equation shows the conversion of aluminum oxide (from the ore bauxite) to aluminum:

2 Al 2 O 3 (s) → 4 Al(s) + 3 O 2 (g) ∆H = +801 kcal/mol (+3350 kJ/mol)

c. How many kilocalories are required to produce 10.0 g of aluminum? How many kilojoules?