Based on bond energies, which atmospheric gas in each pair do you think is more stable? Explain.
a. O2 or N2
b. CO or CO2
In photosynthesis, green plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose (C6H12O6) according to the following equation:
6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(aq) + 6 O2(g)
a. Estimate ∆H for the reaction using bond dissociation energies from Table 7.1. Give your answer in kcal/mol and kJ/mol. (C6H12O6 has five C―C bonds, seven C―H bonds, seven C―O bonds, and five O―H bonds).
b. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
Does entropy increase or decrease in the following processes?
a. Polymeric complex carbohydrates are metabolized by the body, converted into smaller simple sugars.
c. 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.
a. Sucrose(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ Glucose(aq) + Fructose(aq) K = 1.4 × 105