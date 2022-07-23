In photosynthesis, green plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose (C 6 H 12 O 6 ) according to the following equation:

6 CO 2 (g) + 6 H 2 O(l) → C 6 H 12 O 6 (aq) + 6 O 2 (g)

b. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?