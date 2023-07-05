Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryGases, Liquids and SolidsHeating and Cooling Curves
4: minutes
Problem 27
Textbook Question

Assume that you have a sample of gas at 350 K in a sealed container, as represented in part (a). Which of the drawings (b)–(d) represents the gas after the temperature is lowered from 350 K to 150 K and if the gas has a boiling point of 200 K? Which drawing represents the gas at 150 K if the gas has a boiling point of 100 K?

