The change of state from liquid H 2 O to gaseous H 2 O has ∆H = +9.72 kcal/mol(+40.7 kJ/mol) and ∆S = -26.1 cal/(mol • K) [-109 J/(mol •K)].

b. What are the values of ∆H and ∆S (in kcal/mol and kJ/mol) for the change from gaseous to liquid H2O?