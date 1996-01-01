Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Energy, Rate and Equilibrium

Entropy (Simplified)

Entropy is the disorder or chaos associated with a system’s inability to convert thermal energy into mechanical work.

Entropy and 2nd Law

Entropy (Simplified) Concept 1

The Second Law of Thermodynamics states that there is a natural tendency of systems (chemical reactions) to move towards a state of disorder.

Entropy (Simplified) Example 1

Entropy (Simplified) Concept 2

Increase in temperature, moles of gas and bond breaking causes an increase in Entropy (+∆S).

Entropy (Simplified) Example 2

Predict how the entropy of the substance is affected in the following processes:

CH4 (g, 125°C)   →   CH4 (g, 200°C)

Which reaction is most likely to have a positive ∆S of system?

Which of the following processes shows a decrease in entropy of the system?

