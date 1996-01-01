Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Entropy is the disorder or chaos associated with a system’s inability to convert thermal energy into mechanical work.
Entropy (Simplified) Concept 1
The Second Law of Thermodynamics states that there is a natural tendency of systems (chemical reactions) to move towards a state of disorder.
Entropy (Simplified) Example 1
Entropy (Simplified) Concept 2
Increase in temperature, moles of gas and bond breaking causes an increase in Entropy (+∆S).
Entropy (Simplified) Example 2
Predict how the entropy of the substance is affected in the following processes:
CH4 (g, 125°C) → CH4 (g, 200°C)
Which reaction is most likely to have a positive ∆S of system?
Which of the following processes shows a decrease in entropy of the system?