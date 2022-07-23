Skip to main content
Ch.9 Solutions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 1c

Classify the following liquid mixtures as heterogeneous or homogeneous. Further classify each homogeneous mixture as a solution or colloid.
c. Hand lotion

Step 1: Understand the definitions of heterogeneous and homogeneous mixtures. A heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components or phases, while a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout.
Step 2: Recall the definitions of solutions and colloids. A solution is a homogeneous mixture where the solute particles are molecular or ionic in size (less than 1 nm) and cannot scatter light. A colloid is also a homogeneous mixture, but the dispersed particles are larger (1–1000 nm) and can scatter light (Tyndall effect).
Step 3: Analyze the composition of hand lotion. Hand lotion appears uniform to the naked eye, indicating it is a homogeneous mixture.
Step 4: Determine whether hand lotion is a solution or a colloid. Hand lotion contains dispersed particles that are larger than those in a solution and can scatter light, which is characteristic of a colloid.
Step 5: Conclude that hand lotion is a homogeneous mixture and further classify it as a colloid based on the size of its dispersed particles and its ability to scatter light.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heterogeneous Mixtures

Heterogeneous mixtures are composed of different components that can be physically distinguished. In these mixtures, the individual substances retain their own properties and can often be separated by mechanical means. An example is a salad, where the various ingredients are easily identifiable and separable.
Homogeneous Mixtures

Homogeneous mixtures have a uniform composition throughout, meaning that the individual components are not distinguishable. These mixtures appear consistent and are often referred to as solutions. An example is saltwater, where the salt is completely dissolved in the water, creating a single-phase mixture.
Colloids

Colloids are a specific type of homogeneous mixture where tiny particles are dispersed throughout a medium but do not settle out over time. These particles are larger than those in a solution but smaller than those in a suspension. An example of a colloid is milk, which contains fat globules dispersed in water, giving it a consistent appearance without separation.
