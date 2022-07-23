Textbook Question
Which of the following pairs of substances would you expect to form solutions?
a. CCl4 and water
b. Benzene (C6H6) and MgSO4
c. Hexane (C6H14) and heptane (C7H16)
d. Ethyl alcohol (C2H5OH) and heptanol (C7H15OH)
