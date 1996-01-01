Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Solutions

Solubility and Intermolecular Forces

Solubility deals with the dissolving of a solute in a solvent in order to create a solution.

Solubility and the Intermolecular Forcess

Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1

In order for a solvent to dissolve a solute both components have similar polarities.

Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 1

Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 2

Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 3

Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 4

Problem

Which of the following statements is/are true?

a) Methane will dissolve completely in acetone, CH3COCH3.

b) Hydrofluoric acid (HF) will form a heterogeneous mixture with tetrachloride, CCl4.

c) Pentane will form a homogeneous mixture with CBr4.

d) Methanethiol (CH3SH) is miscible in fluoromethane (CH3F).

