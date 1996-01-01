Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Solubility deals with the dissolving of a solute in a solvent in order to create a solution.
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1
In order for a solvent to dissolve a solute both components have similar polarities.
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 1
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 2
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 3
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 4
Which of the following statements is/are true?
a) Methane will dissolve completely in acetone, CH3COCH3.
b) Hydrofluoric acid (HF) will form a heterogeneous mixture with tetrachloride, CCl4.
c) Pentane will form a homogeneous mixture with CBr4.
d) Methanethiol (CH3SH) is miscible in fluoromethane (CH3F).