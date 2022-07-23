Skip to main content
Ch.9 Solutions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 SolutionsProblem 43
Chapter 9, Problem 43

How is volume/volume percent concentration defined and for what types of solutions is it typically used?

Volume/volume percent concentration (v/v %) is defined as the ratio of the volume of the solute to the total volume of the solution, multiplied by 100 to express it as a percentage.
The formula for volume/volume percent concentration is: Volume of soluteTotal volume of solution×100.
This type of concentration is typically used for solutions where both the solute and the solvent are liquids, such as in alcoholic beverages or liquid cleaning products.
To calculate v/v %, measure the volume of the solute and the total volume of the solution using the same units (e.g., milliliters or liters).
Finally, substitute the measured values into the formula and multiply by 100 to express the concentration as a percentage.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume/Volume Percent Concentration

Volume/volume percent concentration (v/v%) is a way to express the concentration of a solution, indicating the volume of solute present in 100 milliliters of solution. It is calculated by dividing the volume of the solute by the total volume of the solution and multiplying by 100. This measurement is particularly useful for solutions where both solute and solvent are liquids, allowing for a straightforward comparison of their volumes.
Types of Solutions

Volume/volume percent concentration is typically used for liquid-liquid solutions, such as alcoholic beverages or chemical mixtures, where both components are in liquid form. This method of concentration is less applicable for solid or gas solutes, as it does not accurately reflect their contributions to the total volume of the solution. Understanding the types of solutions helps in selecting the appropriate concentration measurement.
Applications in Chemistry

In chemistry, volume/volume percent concentration is crucial for preparing solutions with precise concentrations for experiments, ensuring consistency and reproducibility. It is commonly used in laboratory settings, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications where accurate mixing of liquids is essential. Familiarity with this concept aids in understanding solution behavior and reactivity in various chemical processes.
