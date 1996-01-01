Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Solutions

Percent Concentrations

Next Topic

Percent Concentrations deal with the amount (in mass of volume) of solute found within a given solution. 

Mass and Volume Concentrations

1

concept

Percent Concentrations Concept 1

clock
52s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

Percent Concentrations Example 1

clock
55s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Percent Concentrations Concept 2

clock
26s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

example

Percent Concentrations Example 2

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

How many mL of ethanol are contained in a 750.0 mL bottle of wine that contains 11.0% (v/v) of ethanol?

6
Problem

Calculate the grams of solute needed to prepare the following:450 mL of a 2.0% m/v KOH solution.

7
Problem

What is the mass/volume percent concentration of the following solutions:0.075 mol sucrose (C12H22O11) in 270 mL of solution.

8
Problem

The pain reliever ibuprofen is sold as an oral suspension for children 2-11 years of age. How many milligrams would you obtain in a 2.7 tsp dose if it contains 100 mg per 5 mL? (1 tsp = 5 mL)

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.