Chapter 9, Problem 80

What does it mean when we say that a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic with blood, whereas distilled water is hypotonic?

1
Understand the concept of tonicity: Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to another solution, typically separated by a semipermeable membrane. In this case, we are comparing the NaCl solution and distilled water to blood.
Define isotonic: A solution is isotonic when it has the same solute concentration as another solution, resulting in no net movement of water across the membrane. For blood, a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic because its solute concentration matches that of blood plasma.
Define hypotonic: A solution is hypotonic when it has a lower solute concentration compared to another solution. Distilled water is hypotonic to blood because it contains no solutes, leading to a lower osmotic pressure than blood.
Explain the effect of isotonic solutions: When a 0.15 M NaCl solution is in contact with blood cells, there is no net movement of water into or out of the cells, maintaining their normal shape and function.
Explain the effect of hypotonic solutions: When distilled water is in contact with blood cells, water moves into the cells by osmosis due to the higher solute concentration inside the cells. This can cause the cells to swell and potentially burst (hemolysis).

Isotonic Solutions

An isotonic solution has the same solute concentration as another solution, typically referring to the comparison with bodily fluids like blood. In this case, a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic with blood, meaning it does not cause net movement of water into or out of cells, maintaining cell shape and function.
Hypotonic Solutions

A hypotonic solution has a lower solute concentration compared to another solution. Distilled water is considered hypotonic relative to blood because it has no solutes, leading to water entering cells, which can cause them to swell and potentially burst due to osmotic pressure.
Osmosis

Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration. This process is crucial for maintaining cellular homeostasis, as it influences how cells interact with their surrounding solutions, determining whether they gain or lose water.
