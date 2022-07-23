Textbook Question
What does it mean when we say that the concentration of Ca2+ in blood is 3.0 mEq/L?
Calculate the mass needed for each of the following ion equivalents:
a. 0.25 Eq Ca2+
The concentration of Cl- ion in blood is approximately 100 mEq/L. How many milliliters of blood would be needed to obtain 1.0 g of Cl- ions?
Which of the following solutions has the higher osmolarity?
b. 0.30 M NaOH or 3.0% (m/v) NaOH
Which of the following solutions will give rise to a greater osmotic pressure at equilibrium: 5.00 g of NaCl in 350.0 mL water or 35.0 g of glucose in 400.0 mL water? For NaCl, MW = 58.5 amu; for glucose, MW = 180 amu.
An isotonic solution must be approximately 0.30 osmol/L. How much KCl is needed to prepare 175 mL of an isotonic solution?