Osmosis is the net movement of solvent across a semipermeable membrane.
Osmosis Concept 1
Osmosis Concept 2
Osmosis Example 1
A semipermeable membrane is placed between the following solutions.
Which solution will increase in volume?
Four U tubes each have distilled water in the right arm, a solution in the left arm, and a semipermeable membrane between the arms. If the solute is LiF, which solution is most concentrated?
Identify the direction of water flow between 2 solutions separates by semipermeable membrane, where are the solute particles.
Osmosis Concept 3
Osmosis Example 2
If the fluid surrounding a patient’s red blood cells is depleted in electrolytes, is crenation or hemolysis more likely to occur?
A solution with the same osmotic pressure as the blood is
A red blood cell placed in pure water will swell because: