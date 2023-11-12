Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: AlkanesProblem 5a
Chapter 12, Problem 5a

Draw the following three isomers of C5H12 as condensed structures:
a.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of isomers. Isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements. For C₅H₁₂ (pentane), we are dealing with structural isomers, which differ in the connectivity of their atoms.
Step 2: Identify the three possible isomers of C₅H₁₂. These are: (1) n-pentane (a straight-chain structure), (2) isopentane (a branched structure with one methyl group attached to the second carbon), and (3) neopentane (a highly branched structure with a central carbon bonded to four other carbons).
Step 3: Draw the condensed structure for n-pentane. This is a straight chain of five carbon atoms, written as CH₃-CH₂-CH₂-CH₂-CH₃.
Step 4: Draw the condensed structure for isopentane. This is a branched structure where the second carbon in the chain has a methyl group attached. It can be written as CH₃-CH(CH₃)-CH₂-CH₃.
Step 5: Draw the condensed structure for neopentane. This is a highly branched structure where a central carbon is bonded to four methyl groups. It can be written as C(CH₃)₄.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomers

Isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. In the case of C₅H₁₂, there are several isomers, including straight-chain and branched forms. Understanding isomerism is crucial for recognizing how different structures can lead to different chemical properties and behaviors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:16
Isomers Concept 1

Condensed Structures

Condensed structures are a way of representing chemical compounds that shows the connectivity of atoms without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In condensed formulas, groups of atoms are often grouped together to simplify the representation. This format is particularly useful for visualizing the structure of organic molecules like the isomers of C₅H₁₂.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the various ways in which a chemical structure can be depicted, including Lewis structures, condensed formulas, and skeletal formulas. Each representation provides different levels of detail about the arrangement of atoms and bonds. For isomers of C₅H₁₂, accurately drawing these structures is essential for understanding their unique properties and reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:

(c) C3H6O2 containing a carboxylic acid functional group

945
views
Textbook Question

Draw the straight-chain isomer with the formula (b) C9H20.

2050
views
Textbook Question

There are two branched-chain isomers with the formula C7H16, where the longest chain in the molecule is six carbons long. Draw them.

1480
views
Textbook Question

Draw the following three isomers of C5H12 as condensed structures:

b.

1550
views
Textbook Question

Draw the following three isomers of C5H12 as condensed structures:

c.

1428
views
Textbook Question

Convert the following line structures to condensed structures:

a.

779
views