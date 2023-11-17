Psilocybe baeocystis

Psilocybe baeocystis is a species of mushroom known for its psychoactive properties, primarily due to the presence of compounds like baeocystin and psilocybin. This mushroom is part of the larger Psilocybe genus, which is renowned for its hallucinogenic effects. Familiarity with this species helps in understanding the context of the compounds derived from it and their potential effects on the human brain.