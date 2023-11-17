Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch.16 Amines Problem 55
Chapter 16, Problem 55

Baeocystin is a hallucinogenic compound that is isolated from the mushroom Psilocybe baeocystis and has the structure shown below. What heterocyclic base (Table 16.1) is the parent of this compound?
Chemical structure of Baeocystin, a hallucinogenic compound from Psilocybe baeocystis, labeled with its components.

1
Examine the structure of baeocystin provided in the problem. Identify the heterocyclic ring system present in the molecule. A heterocyclic ring contains at least one atom other than carbon (e.g., nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur) within a cyclic structure.
Compare the heterocyclic ring in baeocystin to the common heterocyclic bases listed in Table 16.1. Look for similarities in the number of atoms in the ring, the type of heteroatom(s) present, and the overall structure.
Determine if the heterocyclic ring in baeocystin matches any of the parent heterocyclic bases in Table 16.1. Pay attention to functional groups or substituents that may be attached to the ring, as these do not change the identity of the parent base.
Once the parent heterocyclic base is identified, confirm your choice by ensuring that the core structure of the heterocyclic ring in baeocystin is identical to the structure of the parent base.
State the name of the parent heterocyclic base that corresponds to the structure of baeocystin. This will be the answer to the problem.

Heterocyclic Compounds

Heterocyclic compounds are cyclic structures that contain at least one atom in the ring that is not a carbon atom, typically nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur. These compounds are significant in various fields, including pharmaceuticals and natural products, as they often exhibit unique chemical properties and biological activities. Understanding the structure and classification of heterocycles is essential for identifying parent compounds in complex molecules.
Psilocybe baeocystis

Psilocybe baeocystis is a species of mushroom known for its psychoactive properties, primarily due to the presence of compounds like baeocystin and psilocybin. This mushroom is part of the larger Psilocybe genus, which is renowned for its hallucinogenic effects. Familiarity with this species helps in understanding the context of the compounds derived from it and their potential effects on the human brain.

Baeocystin

Baeocystin is a naturally occurring hallucinogenic compound found in certain mushrooms, particularly Psilocybe baeocystis. It is structurally related to psilocybin and is believed to contribute to the psychoactive effects of the mushrooms. Identifying the parent heterocyclic base of baeocystin is crucial for understanding its chemical properties and its relationship to other psychoactive compounds.
