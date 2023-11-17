Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 AminesProblem 57
Chapter 16, Problem 57

Benzene and pyridine are both single-ring, aromatic compounds. Benzene is a neutral compound that is insoluble in water. Pyridine, with a similar molar mass, is basic and completely miscible with water. Explain these phenomena.

Benzene is a neutral, nonpolar compound because it consists of a symmetrical ring of carbon atoms with delocalized π-electrons. This lack of polarity makes it insoluble in water, as water is a polar solvent and follows the principle 'like dissolves like.'
Pyridine, on the other hand, is also an aromatic compound but contains a nitrogen atom in its ring structure. This nitrogen atom has a lone pair of electrons, which makes pyridine a basic compound capable of accepting protons (H⁺).
The nitrogen atom in pyridine introduces polarity to the molecule, making it more hydrophilic (water-attracting) compared to benzene. This polarity allows pyridine to form hydrogen bonds with water molecules.
The ability of pyridine to form hydrogen bonds and its polar nature make it completely miscible with water, meaning it can dissolve in water in all proportions.
In summary, the difference in solubility between benzene and pyridine arises from the presence of the nitrogen atom in pyridine, which imparts polarity and basicity, enabling interactions with water molecules, unlike the nonpolar benzene.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromatic Compounds

Aromatic compounds are cyclic structures that follow Huckel's rule, possessing a planar ring of atoms with delocalized pi electrons. This delocalization contributes to their stability and unique chemical properties. Both benzene and pyridine are aromatic, but their differing structures lead to distinct behaviors in terms of solubility and reactivity.
Polarity and Solubility

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Benzene is a nonpolar molecule due to its symmetrical structure and lack of electronegative atoms, making it insoluble in water. In contrast, pyridine contains a nitrogen atom, which introduces polarity and allows it to interact favorably with water, resulting in its complete miscibility.
Basicity of Pyridine

Basicity is the ability of a compound to accept protons (H+ ions). Pyridine is basic because the nitrogen atom has a lone pair of electrons that can readily accept a proton, forming a positively charged pyridinium ion. This property contrasts with benzene, which lacks basic sites and does not exhibit proton-accepting behavior, contributing to their differing chemical reactivities.
