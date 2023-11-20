Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their DerivativesProblem 32a
Chapter 17, Problem 32a

One phosphorylated form of glycerate is 3-phosphoglycerate
Structural representation of 3-phosphoglycerate, showing the linkage between glycerate and phosphate.
a. Identify the type of linkage between glycerate and phosphate.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structure of 3-phosphoglycerate, focusing on the connection between the glycerate molecule and the phosphate group.
Identify the functional group on the glycerate molecule where the phosphate group is attached. In this case, the phosphate group is bonded to the hydroxyl (-OH) group on the third carbon of glycerate.
Determine the type of bond formed between the hydroxyl group of glycerate and the phosphate group. This bond is typically a phosphoester bond, which forms when a phosphate group reacts with an alcohol group, releasing water.
Recall that a phosphoester bond is characterized by the linkage: R-O-P(O)_3, where R represents the organic molecule (in this case, glycerate).
Conclude that the type of linkage between glycerate and phosphate in 3-phosphoglycerate is a phosphoester bond, which is a common type of bond in phosphorylated metabolic intermediates.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phosphate Linkage

The linkage between glycerate and phosphate involves a phosphoester bond, which is formed when a phosphate group is covalently attached to a hydroxyl group of glycerate. This bond is crucial in metabolic pathways, as it allows for the transfer of energy and the regulation of biochemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:44
Glycosidic Linkage Formation Concept 1

Glycolytic Cycle

The glycolytic cycle is a series of enzymatic reactions that convert glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH in the process. Understanding this cycle is essential for grasping how intermediates like 3-phosphoglycerate function within cellular metabolism and energy production.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:51
The Urea Cycle Concept 3

Metabolic Intermediates

Metabolic intermediates are compounds that form during the metabolic pathways, acting as substrates or products in various biochemical reactions. 3-phosphoglycerate is a key intermediate in glycolysis, highlighting its role in energy metabolism and the importance of understanding its formation and transformation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:52
Metabolic Pathways Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the functional group in the following compounds and give the structures of the products of hydrolysis for these compounds.

a.

693
views
Textbook Question

Identify the functional group in the following compounds and give the structures of the products of hydrolysis for these compounds.

b. CH3CH2OPO32-

24
views
Textbook Question

N-Acetylglucosamine (also known as NAG) is an important component on the surfaces of cells.

b. Draw the structures of the products of acid hydrolysis.

824
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following unnatural amino acid:

a. If two molecules react to form an ester, what is the structure of the ester product?

624
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following unnatural amino acid:

c. Draw the cyclic ester resulting from the intramolecular reaction of the hydroxyl group of this amino acid with its carboxyl group (cyclic esters are called lactones).

586
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the following compounds and use dashed lines to indicate where they form hydrogen bonds to other molecules of the same kind: (ii) methyl formate

28
views