Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their DerivativesProblem 34a
Chapter 17, Problem 34a

Consider the following unnatural amino acid:
Structural formula of an unnatural amino acid with carboxylic acid and alcohol functional groups.
a. If two molecules react to form an ester, what is the structure of the ester product?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in the unnatural amino acid. Look for the carboxylic acid group (-COOH) and the alcohol group (-OH), as these are the groups involved in ester formation.
Understand the reaction mechanism: Esterification occurs when a carboxylic acid reacts with an alcohol, typically in the presence of an acid catalyst, to form an ester and water.
Determine which parts of the molecule will react: The hydroxyl group (-OH) from the carboxylic acid and the hydrogen atom from the alcohol group will combine to form water (H₂O), leaving the remaining parts to form the ester bond.
Draw the structure of the ester product: Replace the -OH group of the carboxylic acid with the alkoxy group (-OR) from the alcohol. Ensure the ester bond (-COOR) is correctly formed.
Verify the product: Double-check that the ester structure is correct, with the carbonyl carbon (C=O) bonded to the oxygen atom of the alcohol group, and ensure no atoms are missing or incorrectly placed.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. They contain an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain (R group) that determines their properties. Understanding the structure and reactivity of amino acids is crucial for predicting the outcomes of chemical reactions involving them, such as esterification.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Esterification

Esterification is a chemical reaction between an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, resulting in the formation of an ester and water. In the context of amino acids, this process involves the reaction of the carboxyl group of one amino acid with the hydroxyl group of another, leading to the formation of a covalent bond. Recognizing the mechanism of esterification is essential for determining the structure of the resulting ester product.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:46
Ester Reactions: Esterification Example 1

Chemical Structure Representation

Chemical structure representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including bonds and functional groups. This is vital for visualizing how molecules interact during chemical reactions. In the case of the ester product formed from the reaction of two amino acids, accurately representing its structure helps in understanding its properties and potential applications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the functional group in the following compounds and give the structures of the products of hydrolysis for these compounds.

b. CH3CH2OPO32-

24
views
Textbook Question

N-Acetylglucosamine (also known as NAG) is an important component on the surfaces of cells.

b. Draw the structures of the products of acid hydrolysis.

824
views
Textbook Question

One phosphorylated form of glycerate is 3-phosphoglycerate

a. Identify the type of linkage between glycerate and phosphate.

28
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following unnatural amino acid:

c. Draw the cyclic ester resulting from the intramolecular reaction of the hydroxyl group of this amino acid with its carboxyl group (cyclic esters are called lactones).

586
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the following compounds and use dashed lines to indicate where they form hydrogen bonds to other molecules of the same kind: (ii) methyl formate

28
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the following compounds and use dashed lines to indicate where they form hydrogen bonds to other molecules of the same kind: (i) formic acid

22
views