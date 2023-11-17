One phosphorylated form of glycerate is 3-phosphoglycerate
a. Identify the type of linkage between glycerate and phosphate.
Consider the following unnatural amino acid:
a. If two molecules react to form an ester, what is the structure of the ester product?
Consider the following unnatural amino acid:
c. Draw the cyclic ester resulting from the intramolecular reaction of the hydroxyl group of this amino acid with its carboxyl group (cyclic esters are called lactones).
Draw the structures of the following compounds and use dashed lines to indicate where they form hydrogen bonds to other molecules of the same kind: (i) formic acid
Arrange these compounds in order of increasing boiling points and explain your rationale for the order.
(i) formic acid
(ii) methyl formate
(iii) formamide.
Write the equation for the ionization of hexanoic acid in water at pH 7.4.