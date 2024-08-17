Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.19 Enzymes and Vitamins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 Enzymes and VitaminsProblem 58b
Chapter 19, Problem 58b

The text discusses three forms of enzyme inhibition: uncompetitive inhibition, competitive inhibition, and irreversible inhibition.
b. What kinds of bonds are formed between an enzyme and each of these three kinds of inhibitors?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the three types of enzyme inhibition: Competitive inhibition occurs when an inhibitor competes with the substrate for the active site of the enzyme. Uncompetitive inhibition occurs when the inhibitor binds only to the enzyme-substrate complex. Irreversible inhibition involves the permanent inactivation of the enzyme by the inhibitor.
For competitive inhibition, the bonds formed between the enzyme and the inhibitor are typically weak, non-covalent interactions such as hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, or van der Waals forces. These interactions are reversible.
For uncompetitive inhibition, the inhibitor binds to the enzyme-substrate complex, often forming non-covalent bonds such as hydrogen bonds or ionic interactions. These bonds are also reversible.
For irreversible inhibition, the inhibitor forms strong covalent bonds with the enzyme, permanently inactivating it. This type of inhibition is not reversible under normal physiological conditions.
Summarize the bond types: Competitive and uncompetitive inhibitors form reversible, non-covalent bonds, while irreversible inhibitors form strong, covalent bonds with the enzyme.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Uncompetitive Inhibition

Uncompetitive inhibition occurs when an inhibitor binds to the enzyme-substrate complex, preventing the complex from releasing products. This type of inhibition typically involves non-covalent interactions, such as hydrogen bonds and van der Waals forces, which stabilize the inhibitor's binding to the enzyme-substrate complex.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:19
Enzyme Inhibition Concept 1

Competitive Inhibition

Competitive inhibition happens when an inhibitor competes with the substrate for binding to the active site of the enzyme. The bonds formed in this case are usually non-covalent, including hydrogen bonds and ionic interactions, allowing the inhibitor to temporarily occupy the active site and block substrate access.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:19
Enzyme Inhibition Concept 1

Irreversible Inhibition

Irreversible inhibition involves the formation of a stable, covalent bond between the inhibitor and the enzyme, permanently inactivating the enzyme. This type of inhibition often modifies key amino acid residues in the active site, leading to a long-lasting effect on enzyme activity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:19
Enzyme Inhibition Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What general effects would you expect the following changes to have on the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction for an enzyme that has its maximum activity at body temperature (about 37°C)?

a. Raising the temperature from 37°C to 70°C

822
views
Textbook Question

What general effects would you expect the following changes to have on the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction for an enzyme that has its maximum activity at body temperature (about 37°C)?

c. Adding an organic solvent, such as methanol

797
views
Textbook Question

What general effects would you expect the following changes to have on the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction for an enzyme that has its maximum activity at body temperature (about 37°C)?

c. Adding an oxidizing agent, such as hydrogen peroxide

721
views
Textbook Question

What kind of inhibition (uncompetitive, competitive, or irreversible) is present in each of the following:

a. Penicillin is used to treat certain bacterial infections. Penicillin is effective because it binds to the enzyme glycopeptide transpeptidase and does not dissociate.

1194
views
Textbook Question

What kind of inhibition (uncompetitive, competitive, or irreversible) is present in each of the following:

c. The antibiotic deoxycycline inhibits the bacterial enzyme collagenase, slowing bacterial growth. Deoxycycline does not fit into the active site of collagenase and binds elsewhere on the enzyme.

1673
views
Textbook Question

One mechanism by which lead exerts its poisonous effect on enzymes can be stopped by chelation therapy with EDTA. Describe this type of lead poisoning and explain why it is reversible.

1457
views