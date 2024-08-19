Chelation Therapy

Chelation therapy is a medical treatment that involves the administration of chelating agents, such as EDTA, which bind to heavy metals in the bloodstream. This binding forms a stable complex that can be excreted from the body, thereby reducing the levels of toxic metals like lead. Chelation therapy is particularly effective in cases of acute lead poisoning, as it helps to mitigate the harmful effects of lead on enzymes and other biological systems.