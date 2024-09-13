Textbook Question
Name the anabolic pathway for making glucose.
Name the two molecules that serve as starting materials for glucose synthesis.
How many steps in gluconeogenesis are not the exact reversal of the steps in glycolysis? What kind of conversion of substrate to product does each involve? What is the common theme in each of these reactions?
How many moles of ATP are generated from the catabolism of fructose (by glycolysis) in
(a) liver cells?
How many moles of ATP are generated from the catabolism of fructose (by glycolysis) in
(b) muscle cells?
Which of the following conversions would you expect to consume energy and which would you expect to yield energy based on the final oxidation state of the coenzymes involved in each reaction?
a. pyruvate → lactate