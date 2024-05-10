22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Gluconeogenesis
7:20 minutes
Problem 22.66
How many steps in gluconeogenesis are not the exact reversal of the steps in glycolysis? What kind of conversion of substrate to product does each involve? What is the common theme in each of these reactions?
