How is aerobic respiration different from anaerobic respiration?
Anaerobic respiration produces ethanol or lactate, while aerobic respiration produces water and more CO2.
Fermentation takes place in the mitochondrial matrix, whilst pyruvate oxidation takes place in the cytoplasm of the cell.
Aerobic respiration produces less ATP than anaerobic.
Aerobic respiration can be described as reduction reactions, while anaerobic is oxidation reactions.
Both fermentation and pyruvate oxidation produce NAD+.
Select statement that explains importance of conversion of NADH to NAD+ during anaerobic respiration.
Cells rely on glycolysis to produce ATP and NAD+ in the absence of oxygen.
Conversion of glucose to pyruvate in glycolysis requires NAD+ as an electron acceptor.
Allows for conversion of glucose to Acetyl CoA in the absence of oxygen.
Regeneration of NAD+ through fermentation ensures that glycolysis will come to a halt.
Circle the correct type of respiration under which:
a) Pyruvate converted to lactate (aerobic or anaerobic)
b) Glucose converted to pyruvate (aerobic or anaerobic)
c) Pyruvate converted to Acetyl CoA (aerobic or anaerobic)
d) Pyruvate converted to ethanol (aerobic or anaerobic)