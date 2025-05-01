Problem 17c
Evaluate each of the following:
c. 4 × (–2) + 6 = __________
Problem 20b
An alloy contains 67 g of pure gold and 35 g of pure zinc. What is the percentage of zinc in the alloy? Express your answer to the ones place.
Problem 24d
Use the following graph for problems 1.23 and 1.24:
How many minutes were needed to reach a temperature of 45 °C?
Problem 25e
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
e. 0.0072
Problem 25f
Write each of the following in scientific notation:
f. 670 000
Problem 27a
Which number in each of the following pairs is larger?
a. 7.2 × 103 or 8.2 × 102
Problem 28a
Which number in each of the following pairs is smaller?
a. 4.9 × 10-3 or 5.5 × 10-9
Problem 29
A container was found in the home of the victim that contained 120 g of ethylene glycol in 450 g of liquid. What was the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.
Problem 30
If the toxic quantity is 1.5 g of ethylene glycol per 1000 g of body mass, what percentage of ethylene glycol is fatal?
Problem 45a
A bag of gumdrops contains 16 orange gumdrops, 8 yellow gumdrops, and 16 black gumdrops.
a. What is the percentage of yellow gumdrops? Express your answer to the ones place.
Problem 55d
Use the following graph for problems 1.55 and 1.56:
<IMAGE>
d. Does the solubility of carbon dioxide increase or decrease with an increase in temperature?
Ch.1 Chemistry in Our Lives
