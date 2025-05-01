Problem 7a
On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
a. The clotting time for a blood sample is 12 s.
Problem 7b
b. A premature baby weighs 2.0 kg.
Problem 7c
c. An antacid tablet contains 1.0 g of calcium carbonate.
Problem 7d
d. An infant has a temperature of 39.2 °C.
Problem 11
In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?
a. 11.0 m and 11.00 m
b. 0.0250 m and 0.205 m
c. 0.000 12 s and 12 000 s
d. 250.0 L and 2.5 × 10-2 L
Problem 12
a. 0.005 75 g and 5.75 × 10-3 g
b. 405 K and 405.0 K
c. 150 000 s and 1.50 × 104 s
d. 3.8 × 10-2 L and 3.0 × 105 L
Problem 14
Indicate if the zeros are significant in each of the following measurements:
a. 20.05 °C
b. 5.00 m
c. 0.000 02 g
d. 120 000 yr
e. 8.05 × 102 L
Problem 15c
Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:
c. 100 000 m
Problem 15d
Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:
d. 0.000 25 cm
Problem 17a
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
a. A patient has a mass of 67.5 kg.
Problem 17b
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.
Problem 19a
Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
a. 3 hamburgers and 6 oz of hamburger
Problem 19b
Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 1 table and 4 chairs
Problem 20a
Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
a. 5 pizzas and 50.0 g of cheese
Problem 20b
Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 6 nickels and 16 g of nickel
Problem 27a
Perform each of the following calculations, and give an answer with the correct number of significant figures:
a. 45.7 × 0.034
Problem 27b
Perform each of the following calculations, and give an answer with the correct number of significant figures:
b. 0.00278 × 5
Problem 31a
Write the abbreviation for each of the following units:
a. milligram
Problem 31b
Write the abbreviation for each of the following units:
b. deciliter
Problem 31c
Write the abbreviation for each of the following units:
c. kilometer
Problem 33a
Write the complete name for each of the following units:
a. cL
Problem 33b
Write the complete name for each of the following units:
b. kg
Problem 33c
Write the complete name for each of the following units:
c. ms
Problem 35a
Write the numerical value for each of the following prefixes:
a. centi
Problem 35b
Write the numerical value for each of the following prefixes:
b. tera
Problem 35c
Write the numerical value for each of the following prefixes:
c. milli
Problem 38b
Use a prefix to write the name for each of the following:
b. 106 m
Problem 38c
Use a prefix to write the name for each of the following:
c. 0.001 m
Problem 38d
Use a prefix to write the name for each of the following:
d. 10-12 m
Problem 41a
For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit?
a. milligram or kilogram
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
