Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition

Back
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
Back
GOB Chemistry - Timberlake 13th Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch.1 Chemistry in Our Lives11 solutions
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements80 solutions
Ch.3 Matter and Energy54 solutions
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements51 solutions
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry42 solutions
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds57 solutions
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions41 solutions
Ch.8 Gases29 solutions
Ch.9 Solutions51 solutions
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium65 solutions
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons78 solutions
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones83 solutions
Ch.13 Carbohydrates54 solutions
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides90 solutions
Ch.15 Lipids61 solutions
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes84 solutions
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis83 solutions
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production67 solutions