Problem 5c
Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:
c. Demerol, C15H22ClNO2
Problem 6a
Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:
a. salt substitute, KCl
Problem 7a
Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
a. contains C, N, and O
Problem 7b
Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
b. begins with helium
Problem 10a
Give the symbol of the element described by each of the following:
a. the alkaline earth metal in Period 2
Problem 11e
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:
e. located in Group 8A (18)
Problem 12a
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:
a. located in Group 2A (2)
Problem 14b
Using TABLE 4.4, identify the function of each of the following in the body and classify each as an alkali metal, an alkaline earth metal, a transition element, or a halogen:
b. Cu
Problem 15a
Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
a. What is a macromineral?
Problem 15b
Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
b. What is the role of sulfur in the human body?
Problem 15c
Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
c. How many grams of sulfur would be a typical amount in a 60.-kg adult?
Problem 16a
Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
a. What is a micromineral?
Problem 17a
Identify each of the following as describing either a proton, a neutron, or an electron:
a. has the smallest mass
Problem 22c
Is each of the following statements true or false?
c. Neutrons repel each other.
Problem 23
On a dry day, your hair flies apart when you brush it. How would you explain this?
Problem 24
Sometimes clothes cling together when removed from a dryer. What kinds of charges are on the clothes?
Problem 25c
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
c. number of particles in the nucleus
Problem 25d
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
d. number of electrons in a neutral atom
Problem 29a
How many protons and electrons are there in a neutral atom of each of the following elements?
a. argon
Problem 36c
Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with each of the following characteristics:
c. 25 electrons and 28 neutrons
Problem 37a
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
a. Write the atomic symbol for each of these atoms.
Problem 37b
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
b. How are these isotopes alike?
Problem 37c
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
c. How are they different?
Problem 37d
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
d. Why is the atomic mass of argon listed on the periodic table not a whole number?
Problem 42
Indium consists of two isotopes, 11349In and 11549In. If the atomic mass for indium on the periodic table is 114.8, are there more atoms of 11349In or 11549In in a sample of indium?
Problem 54e
What is the group number and number of valence electrons for each of the following elements?
e. barium
Problem 55c
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
c. calcium
Problem 55e
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
e. gallium
Problem 66
Fill in the following blanks using larger or smaller, higher or lower. Mg has a _______ atomic size and a _______ ionization energy than Cs.
Problem 71d
Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going down Group 6A (16),
d. the number of valence electrons _________
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
